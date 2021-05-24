Possible Hepatitis A Exposure at Mustard Seed Restaurant in Fredonia, NY

by

A possible hepatitis A exposure at the Mustard Seed Restaurant in Fredonia, New York may have exposed patrons to the virus, according to a press release issued by the Chautauqua County Public Health Department. An employee worked there while infectious between April 1 and May 19, 2021. The risk of infection is low, but there is still a risk. The restaurant is located at 31 East Main Street in Fredonia.

If you ate there, got take out, or had catered food from that restaurant during that time frame, you may have been exposed.

Christine Schuyler, County Public Health Director said in a statement, “While the risk of hepatitis A infection is low, we must act prudently to prevent the spread of this very contagious disease. Anyone who may have eaten at this restaurant during this timeframe should check their immunization status and if not already vaccinated against hepatitis A, come to our free clinic or visit their healthcare provider if they are experiencing symptoms.”

It’s too late for anyone who ate there before May 10, 2021 to get a shot, since the vaccination is only effective if given within two weeks of exposure. Anyone who ate there before that time can only monitor their health for symptoms of the virus for the next 50 days.

There is a free post-exposure hepatitis A vaccine clinic being held tomorrow, Tuesday, May 25, 2021 from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm at the Cassadaga Valley School Bus Garage which is located at 5935 Route 60 in Sinclairville, New York. Another free clinic is being held Friday, May 28, 2021 from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm at SUNY Fredonia Steele Hall located at 280 Central Avenue track and field facility in Fredonia, New York. You can sign up for either clinic at the county web site. Walk-in appointments are also available. If you ate at that restaurant on May 10, 2021, please try to get a shot today.

You should be prepared to tell the nurses the date and time that you ate food from the restaurant and also what you ate or drank. If you can, provide receipts and show your driver’s license.

Symptoms of hepatitis A include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, vomiting, nausea, abdominal pain, dark colored urine, clay colored stools, joint pain, and jaundice, which is yellowing of the eyes and skin. If you do develop these symptoms, see your healthcare provider.

The owners of the Mustard Seed Restaurant have been very cooperative and have complied with all of the recommendations from officials. The health department conducted a thorough inspection of the restaurant and cleared it to reopen on May 20. There is no risk to eating there at this time.