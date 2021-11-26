Products From Kerela Ayurvedic Consultation in Toronto May Have Lead

by

Health Canada is warning consumers that products sold by Kerela Ayurvedic & Natural Herbal Consultation in Toronto, Ontario are unauthorized and may pose serious health risks. Health Canada seized products from the company after Public Health Ontario notified the department of a case of lead poisoning following the use of products from that clinic. Lab testing found high levels of lead and mercury in products that patient consumed.

This warning pertains to all Ayurvedic medicinal products sold by that company, which is located at 2900 Markham Road, Unit L13 in Majestic City Mall, Toronto. This includes products ordered by the clinic from a supplier that were shipped directly to consumers.

Lead and mercury are heavy metals that can can cause serious short term and long term health problems. Children, pregnant women, and breastfeeding women are most susceptible to the toxic effects. Symptoms of lead poisoning include abdominal pain, changes in blood pressure, miscarriage, anemia, weakness, weight loss, dizziness, insomnia, and kidney and brain damage. Symptoms of mercury poisoning include irritability, memory loss, tremors, insomnia, concentration problems, and kidney and brain damage.

Ayurvedic medicinal products are used in South Asian healing practices. These items are often imported. Improper manufacturing processes may lead to dangerously high levels of heavy metals in the final products. If you choose to purchase these products, only buy those that are authorized for sale in Canada. These items will have a Natural Product Number (NUN) printed on the label.

The products that were seized by Health Canada were packaged in clear plastic containers with handwritten labels. They may have been distributed in resealable plastic bags. These items were not authorized for sale by Health Canada and were not evaluated for quality, safety, and effectiveness. Selling unauthorized health products in Canada is illegal.

In addition, Kerela Ayurvedic & Natural Herbal Consultation was operating without a Health Canada site license, which is required in order for a company to manufacture, package, label, or import natural health products for sale in that country. The clinic has stopped importing and selling these unauthorized Ayurvedic products. Health Canada is continuing to test products.

If you purchased any of these products, stop using them immediately. Consult your healthcare provider if you have used any of these products and have concerns. Always verify that any health related products you buy in Canada have an eight digit Drug Identification Number, Natural Product Number, or Homeopathic Drug Number.