The USDA has issued a public health alert for Fresh Thyme Farmers Market Chicken Ravioli for misbranding and and undeclared allergen. About 49 pounds of the frozen, fully cooked, not shelf stable chicken sriracha ravioli products contain soy that is not declared on the label. A recall was not requested because the USDA thinks that the product is no longer available to be directly purchased by consumers at the retail level. There have been no reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products.

The recalled Fresh Thyme Farmers Market Chicken Ravioli was formulated with a different sriracha chili sauce than the company usually uses because they firm cold not get their usual brand. The sriracha chili sauce used to make the product on December 8 2020 contains soy.

The recalled product is 16 ounce plastic bags of Fresh Thyme Farmers Market Chicken Ravioli with the best by date 12/08/2021. The product has the establishment number ““EST. M-1854/P-19980” that is printed inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distributors/sold in retail in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

The firm’s Quality Assurance Director discovered the problem during a label review. There is no product currently available on the market that is for sale to consumers. FSIS is concerned that the product is in consumers’ home freezers.

Please check your freezer to see if you have any of this recalled product. If you do, and you can’t eat soy, don’t eat it. Throw it away in a secure garbage can, or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.