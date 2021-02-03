Public Health Alert For Ground Beef For E. coli O157:H7 Contamination

by

The USdA has issued a public health alert for ground beef produced by Greater Omaha Packing Company of Omaha, Nebraska for possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination. A recall was not requested because this product is no longer available for purchase. There have been no confirmed reports of illnesses associated with the consumption of this product to date.

The raw beef was produced by Greater Omaha Packing Company on January 14, 2021. It was further processed into ground beef and sold by Art’s Food Market in Sandwich, Illinois. The recalled product is 2 pound (approximately) trays containing raw ground beef labeled with a retail label with “PACKED” dates ranging from January 28, 2021 through January 31, 2021. This item was sold by the single retail location in Sandwich, Illinois.

The problem was discovered when Greater Omaha Packing Company found that they inadvertently distributed product associated with a sample that was positive for E. coli O157:H7. The company notified USDA about the problem.

FSIS has issued this public health alert for ground beef because it is concerned that some of this product may be in consumers’ home freezers. Please check your freezer to see if you have this recalled product. If you do, do not eat it. Throw it away after first double bagging it. Put the ground beef into a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid so other people can’t access it. You can also take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling this product.

E. coli O157:H7 is a dangerous pathogen that can cause serious illness. Some people can develop hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a type of kidney failure, after they contract this infection. Anyone who is experiencing the symptoms of HUS needs to see a doctor immediately.

FSIS tells consumers to prepare all raw meat products safely, cooking ground beef to a final internal temperature of 160°F every time. Measure that temperature with a food thermometer.