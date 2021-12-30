Public Health Alert For Meat and Poultry Imported From China

by

The USDA has issued a public health alert for an undetermined amount of imported meat and poultry products from China. A recall was not requested because the USDA has not been able to identify and contact the importers. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions associated with the consumption of these products.

The meat and poultry products do not have an eligible establishment number on the packages and were not presented to FSIS for import reinsertion. They are ineligible to import into this country, which makes them unfit for human consumption.

The problem was found through an investigation with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS). USDA is continuing to work with those agencies on this investigation.

You can see pictures and names of the recalled products at the USDA web site along with the product and package UPC numbers. They include Master King Braised Beef, Master King Spicy Gravy Beef, Xiao Zhan’s endorsement, Unified Small Stove Self-Heating Rice, Sliced Beef in Hot Chili Oil, Grilled Sausage Hot Dog Meat Deli Snack Grilled Sausage, Creek Village Spicy Small Country Liver, BBQ Duck Wings, Chicken Feet Spicy Taste, Bangbangtui BBQ Chicken Drumstick, Mr. Kon’s Instant Noodles Chili Beef, and Shuanghui Corn Sausage, among others.

Please look at the long list of recalled products and then check storage units, your fridge, freezer, and pantry to see if you have any of these items. If you purchased any of these products, do not eat them.

Double bag them before discarding them in a secure trash can so animals can’t access them. The USDA can’t confirmed whether the products were properly heated to control pathogens that can sicken domestic livestock. Retailers should not sell these products. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling these items.