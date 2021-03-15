Public Health Alert For Signature Cafe Chicken Noodle Soup Issued

by

The USDA has issued a public health alert for Signature Cafe Chicken Noodle Soup because it contains and declares wheat as an ingredient but has an incorrect statement of “gluten free” on the top label. This alert has been issued to ensure that consumers who are allergic to wheat or who have celiac disease are aware of this problem. A recall was not requested beaus these products were produced and disturbed among retail locations within the same corporate entity and sold directly to consumers. The USDA believes this product is no longer available for sale to consumers.

The ready to eat product subject to the alert is 24-ounce plastic containers of “Signature CAFE Chicken Noodle Soup with White Meat Chicken.” The soup has best by dates of Apr. 27 21, May 2 21, May 8 21, and May 16 21. The packages have the establishment number “EST 46381” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The soup was sold in retail locations in Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It is sold in the refrigerated section of the store.

The problem was discovered when one of the firm’s retail stores notified them about the issue. The USDA statement does not say whether or not any allergic reactions or adverse reactions have been reported in connection with this alert.

If you bought this product and cannot consume wheat for any reason, don’t eat it. You can throw the soup away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.