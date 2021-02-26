Public Health Alert For Whole Foods Market Beef Meatballs With Marinara

by

The USDA has issued a public heath alert for Whole Foods Market Beef Meatballs with Marinara because they were misbranded and produced with and undeclared allergen; milk. Anyone who is allergic to milk or who is lactose intolerant could have a serious reaction if they eat the product. The firm did tell the FDA that one customer had and adverse reaction to the product. A recall was not requested because the government and the company believe that the recalled meatballs are no longer available for direct purchase by consumers.

The recalled product is Whole Foods Market Beef Meatballs with Marinara. The product is packaged in a 24 ounce clear plastic container. The PLU number on the label is 39496 and the sell by dates are through February 27, 2021 (2/27/21). The meatballs were sold in retail locations in llinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio and Wisconsin.

FSIS thinks that this product may be in consumers’ home refrigerators or freezers. If you are allergic to milk or are lactose intolerant, check your home to see if you have purchased Whole Foods Market Beef Meatballs with Marinara with those codes and expiration dates. If you have, throw it away or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

Symptoms of a milk allergy can begin at any time in life. People usually experience red itchy rash, wheezing, shortness of breath, swelling of the lips, face, and eyes; digestive problems such as nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea; hay fever like symptoms such as a runny nose and eczema that doesn’t improve with treatment. Symptoms of lactose intolerance, which generally disappear with age, include cramps, bloating, gas, and diarrhea.