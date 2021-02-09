Publix Parmesan Wild Alaskan Salmon Fillets Recalled For Undeclared Soy

by

Ocean Beauty Seafood of Seattle, Washington is recalling Publix Parmesan Wild Alaskan Salmon Fillets because they may contain soy, one of the major food allergens, due to mis-packaging. Anyone who is allergic to soy could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date.

The recalled product is Publix Parmesan-Crusted Wild Alaskan Salmon Fillets that are sold frozen. The product is packed in a 12 ounce net weight package. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 41415 30245 7. The code date is “Best Before/Use By date 021122” and the affected Teriyaki sauced product can be seen through a clear inner vacuum package inside the retail box. You can see pictures of the sauce packets and the product package at the FDA web site.

This item was distributed to Publix Super Markets distribution warehouses located in Florida and Georgia between 9/18/20 and 11/4/20. The product was further distributed to various retail stores in the southeast.

The problem was discovered when a consumer reported that the Teriyaki sauced salmon was found inside the retail box that was labeled as Parmesan-crusted salmon. Investigation by the co-packer UniSea Cold Storage of Redmond, Washington found that the loading box machine operator must have used the Parmesan-crusted salmon retail box instead of the correct boxes. Only 300 units of 8,450 Teriyaki sauced salmon packages were mis-packaged.

If you purchased Publix Parmesan Wild Alaskan Salmon with those numbers and code dates and are allergic to soy, don’t eat it. You can throw the product away in a secure garbage can or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.