Rainfield Marketing Enoki Mushrooms Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Rainfield Marketing Enoki Mushrooms are being recalled because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. The mushrooms were grown in Korea. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The company is located in Vernon, California.

The recalled mushrooms were distributed to California, Maryland, and Texas through produce distributors or wholesalers to be sold in retail stores nationwide. The potential for contamination was noted after routine testing by the California Department of Public Health revealed the presence of Listeria in the product.

The Rainfield Marketing Enoki Mushrooms are packaged in a 150 gram, clear plastic and orange package with the description “Enoki Mushroom” in English and labeled “Product of Korea.” More phrases on the package include “Must be cooked enough for a minimum of 3-10 minutes at 70°C, DO NOT CONSUME RAW.” On the back left side of the packaging, the UPC number 085412004020 is stamped.

Distributino of this product has been suspended. If you purchased this product, do not eat it because of the potential for cross-contamination or undercooking. Throw the mushrooms away after first double bagging them. Put them into a secure garbage can so other people can’t access them. You can also take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

If you ate any of these mushrooms, monitor yourself for the symptoms of listeriosis, which can take up to 70 days to appear. Those symptoms include a high fever, stiff neck, severe headache, muscle aches, nausea, and vomiting. Pregnant women may only be mildly ill, but they may suffer miscarriage or stillbirth if they contract this infection. If you do feel sick, see your doctor and tell him or her about this recall.