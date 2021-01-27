Rapala Rechargeable Fillet Knives Recalled For Fire Hazard

by

Rapala Rechargeable Fillet Knives are being recalled because the battery can overheat and cash fire if non-Rapala chargers are used to charge the battery. This notice was posted on the Consumer Product Safety Commission web site.

Rapala USA has received reports of 12 batteries overheating and catching fire, in some cases causing damage to surrounding areas. No injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with this problem. The distributor of this knife is Rapala USA of Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About 128,000 units of this knife have been sold at Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s, Fleet Farm, and sporting goods stores nationwide and online at the company’s web site from March 2011 through December 2018 for about $101. The recall is for the Rapala Rechargeable Fillet Knife with item number RRFN. The knife handles are black and gray. The Rapala logo is printed in red on the handle, along with the word ION that is printed in white.

Consumers who have purchased this product should immediately stop using the recalled Rapala rechargeable fillet knife, remove the battery inside, and look for a white ETL label that is printed on that battery. If the battery does not have a white ETL label, consumers should contact Rapala USA for a free replacement battery and for pre-paid return of the old battery to the company for proper disposal.