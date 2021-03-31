Recall of Avanza Pasta Meat and Poultry Products Updated

by

The recall of Avanza Pasta meat and poultry pasta products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection has been updated to include more products. No confirmed reports of adverse reactions have been reported to the company in connection to the consumption of these products.

You can see the long list of recalled products at the USDA web site. These items do not have an establishment number or the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to distributors, restaurants, and retail locations in Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin.

Some of the newly recalled products include Zeppe’s Italian Market Sausages & Peppers Ravioli Medium, Ambrosino’s Meat Ravioli Round, Ambrosino’s Sausage Ravioli Large Square, Conte De Savoia Chicken & Smoked Mozzarella Round, Gene’s Tuscan Chicken Ravioli, Minelli Meat & Deli Chianti Braised Short Rib Medium, Minelli Meat & Deli Sausage & Broccolini Ravioli Medium, Nature’s Best Chianti Braised Short Rib Medium Round, Platto Pronto Meat Ravioli Medium, Prisco’s Family Market Chicken & Smoked Mozzarella Medium, Prisco’s Family Market Sausage & Peppers Ravioli Large Round, S&T Provisions Sausage Ravioli Medium, and Tony’s Italian Deli & Subs Meat Ravioli Large Square, among others. The list also includes the package sizes and best by/use by dates. Pictures of product labels can be found here.

Please look at the long list of recalled products carefully to see if you have any of them in your home freezer. If you do, do not eat them because of the lack of inspection. You can throw them away by double bagging them and putting them into a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If it becomes available, the USDA will post the retail establishment list at their web site. Meanwhile, they are conducting retail effectiveness checks to verify that the firm is notifying their customers about this issue and that they are making sure the products are not available to consumers.