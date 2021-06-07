Recall of Banner Smoked Fish Items For Listeria Expanded Twice

by

The recall of Banner Smoked Fish for Listeria monocytogenes has been expanded twice. The first expansion added 40 new products to the recall list, and the second expansion added two more items and more states they were sold in. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items.

The recalled items include smoked fish, salads, pickled fish products, and cream sauce products. All products within expiry, in all package sizes, all package types, and all lots are included in this recall. The products were found to be processed under unsanitary conditions during routine FDA inspection.

These items were sold through retail stores and distribution, and also through online purchasing in these states: New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Pennsylvania, California, Florida, Nebraska, Arizona, Massachusetts, Maryland, Virginia, Ohio, Nevada, Oregon, Wisconsin, Michigan, Washington, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia.

These items are packaged in various sizes in both air pack and vacuum packages. You can see the long list of recalled products at the FDA web site, along with pictures of product labels. The Banner Smoked Fish items under recall include Kippered Salmon Salad, Brook Trout Fillet, Chile Lox, Cold Smoked Tuna, Ground Nova, Gravad Lox, Kippered Salmon, Seabass, Sliced Escolar, Marshall Nova, Smoked Pastrami Style Slon, Herring Tid Bits in Cream, Turbot, and Whitefish Salad Marshall, among others.

If you purchased any of these recalled items, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a double bagged package in a secure garbage can, or take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.

Symptoms of listeriosis can take up to 70 days to appear. Symptoms include high fever, stiff neck, severe headache, muscle aches, nausea, and diarrhea. Pregnant women may only feel mildly ill, but this infection can cause stillbirth and miscarriage. If you do feel sick, call your doctor.