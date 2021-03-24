Recall of Double Happiness Dried Apricot Seed Mix Updated

by

The recall notice, from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, that was posted on March 15, 2021 for Double Happiness Dried Apricot Seed Mix for possible acute cyanide poisoning has been updated with new information. This product is being recalled because apricot seeds and kernels naturally contain amygdalin, a compound that is broken down in the intestines to make cyanide.

While the human body can handle small amounts of amygdalin, large amounts can cause serious illness and death. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this recalled item.

The recalling company is Tun Hau Enterprises (Canada) Ltd. The recalled product is Double Happiness Dried Apricot Seed Mix. The package size is still 200 grams, the UPC number printed on the label remains 6 26430 00016 0, and the code is Best Before 30/12/2020.

What has changed is the distribution of this product. The original recall notice stated that this product was sold in British Columbia and Alberta. The new notice states that the product was also sold in Manitoba and may have been sold nationally at the retail level.

Symptoms of cyanide poisoning can include weakness and confusion, anxiety, restlessness, nausea, headache, difficulty breathing, shortness of breath, and seizures. The poisoning can eventually lead to loss of consciousness and cardiac arrest.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away after first double bagging it. Put it into a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid so other people and animals can’t access it. You can also take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.