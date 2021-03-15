Two More Apricot Kernel Recalls Issued in Canada For Possible Cyanide

by

Two more apricot kernel recalls have been issued by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) because the products may cause cyanide poisoning. The kernels contain the natural toxin amygdalin, which may cause acute cyanide poisoning.

Apricot kernels naturally contain amygdalin, which can release cyanide after consumption. The body can eliminate small amounts of cyanide, but larger amounts can cause death. No illnesses have been reported in connection with the consumption of any of these recalled products.

The first recall is for Our Father’s Farm brand apricot kernels. The two products include Bitter Apricot Kernels, packaged in 227 gram containers. The UPC number on the product is 7 18122 91750 1, and the code on the label is Best Before 1-31-2022. Also recalled is Our Father’s Farm Extremely Bitter Apricot Kernels, also packaged in 227 gram containers. The UPC number on that product is 7 18122 91760 0, and the code is also Best Before 1-31-2022.

The second recall is for seven different products. They are Apricot Power Bitter Raw Apricot Seeds, in 226.8 gram containers. The UPC number is 7 528303 370840, code EXP0121, and it was sold nationally. The second product is Chen-Chen Dried Apricot North Almond Seeds in 170 gram packages. The UPC number is 0 20616 99366 4, Best Before 10.NOV.2021, and it was sold in British Columbia, Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The third recalled item is Double Happiness Dried Apricot Seed Mix, in 200 gram packages with UPC number 6 26430 00016 0, with Best Before 30/12/2020. It was sold in British Columbia and Alberta.

The fourth recalled product is Earth Notions Raw Bitter Apricot Kernels in 454 gram packages. The UPC number is 6 89076 42028 0 and the codes are Best before: April 2020 with Lot #: AK1803 and Best before: April 2021 with Lot #: AK1904. It was sold in Ontario and nationally through internet sales. The fifth product is Natural Herbs Trading Co. Ld. Bitter Apricot Kernels in 100 gram packages. There is no UPC number on that product, with a code of 3106030. It was sold in British Columbia.

Organic Traditions Dried Bitter Apricot Kernels is the sixth recalled item. It was sold in 227 gram packages. The UPC number is 6 27733 00900 3; all lot codes are recalled. It was sold nationally. Finally, Surrey Natural Foods Organic Bitter Apricot Kernels, sold in variable sized packages, is recalled. The UPC number on that product starts with 0 201614. All packed on dates up to and including 21-MR-12 are recalled. It was sold in British Columbia. You can see pictures of all of the recalled products at the CFIA web site.

Symptoms of cyanide poisoning include weakness and confusion, restlessness, anxiety, nausea, headache, difficulty breathing and shortness of breath, loss of consciousness, seizures, and cardiac arrest. These are symptoms of a medical emergency.

If you purchased any of these items, do not eat them. Throw them away after first double bagging them or wrapping them in foil or cling film. Put them into a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid so other people can’t access them. You can also take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.