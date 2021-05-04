Robinson Fresh Turnip Greens Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Robinson Fresh Turnip Greens are being recalled in New York State after Listeria monocytogenes was found in the product, according to a notice posted on the New York Department of Agriculture and Markets web site. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product.

The recalled product is Robinson Fresh Turnip Greens that is packaged in a 6 ounce plastic bag. The Best by Date on the product is April 26, 2021 (4/26/21). The prepackaged turnip greens were sold at ShopRight in Commack, New York and possibly other retail locations in the state.

This recall was started after routine sampling by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets’ food inspectors was conducted. Analysis of the product by the New York State Food Laboratory found the bacteria in the greens

If you purchased this product, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook it thoroughly, because of the potential for cross-contamination. You can throw the greens away in a sealed container in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a refund.

You should then clean your refrigerator or freezer or pantry or wherever you stored the greens with a mild bleach solution to kill any remaining bacteria. Listeria monocytogenes can grow at refrigerator temperatures, and freezing doesn’t kill it. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning and after handing the greens or their packaging.

If you ate this recalled product, monitor yourself for the symptoms of listeriosis, which can take up to 70 days to manifest. Symptoms include a high fever, severe headache, stiff neck, muscle aches, nausea, and diarrhea. Pregnant women may only feel they have a mild case of the flu, but this infection can cause stillbirth, miscarriage, premature labor, and infection in the newborn. If you do feel sick, see your doctor.