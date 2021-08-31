Rocky Top Farms Cherry Butter Recalled For Undeclared Milk

by

Rocky Top Farms Cherry Butter is being recalled for milk, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to milk or who is lactose intolerant could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product.

The recalled product is Rocky Top Farms Cherry Butter that is packaged in 10 ounce clear glass jars. All lots are affected by this recall. The product may have been sold individually or in multi-packs or in variety packs. The Cherry Butter was sold nationwide through the company’s website.

The recall was started when the company discovered that the product that contained milk was sold in packaging that did not reveal the presence of milk. The company has stopped producing the product until the problem has been corrected.

If you purchased this product and cannot consume milk, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can, or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

Most people with lactose intolerance develop it in childhood. Symptoms include bloating, gas, and abdominal pain. Allergies can begin at any time in life with little to no warning. An allergy to milk proteins has symptoms including hives wheezing, itching or tingling in the mouth or lips, swelling of the lips tongue or throat, coughing or shortness of breath, vomiting, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea.