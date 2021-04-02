Rong Shing Trading Recalls Chinese Hot Pot Base For Ineligible Products

by

Rong Shing Trading of Brooklyn, New York, doing business as Double R Trading Inc. is recalling about 3,365 pounds of Rong Shing Trading Chinese Hot Pot Base because the product contains beef tallow imported from the People’s Republic of China, which is a country ineligible to export beef to the United States. No confirmed reports of adverse reactions have been received by the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products.

The Rong Shing Trading Chinese hot pot base products were imported on or around February 14, 2020. These are the recalled products:

450 gram Plastic vacuum wrapped packages containing a “Lee’s 52° Da Zhuang” Hot Pot Base and a Sell By date of January 29, 2022 that is printed on the label.

300 gram Plastic vacuum wrapped packages containing a “Lee’s 45° Da Zhuang” Hot Pot Base and a Sell By date of June 30, 2021 printed on the label.

The product labels are written in the Chinese language. These items do not have an establishment number on the label, neither do they have a USDA mark of inspection. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the USDA web site.

The hot pot bases were shipped to retail locations nationwide. The issue was identified after the USDA received a consumer complaint about the products.

FSIS is concerned that some of these products may be in consumers’ homes. Please check your pantry to see if you have either of these products. If you do, do not eat them. Throw them away in a secure garbage can after securely wrapping them or double bagging them, or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If the retail distribution list becomes available, it will be published at the USDA web site. The government is conducting retail effectiveness checks to make sure this product has been removed from the marketplace.