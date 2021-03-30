Sabra Dipping Company Recalls Classic Hummus For Possible Salmonella

by

Sabra Dipping Company is recalling 2,100 cases of their Classic Hummus because it may be contaminated with Salmonella bacteria. The FDA screened a single tub of this product and found the potential contamination. No illnesses or consumer complaints have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product.

This voluntary recall of Sabra Dipping Company Classic Hummus is limited to one SKU of the 10 ounce version of this product. No other Sabra products are affected by this recall. This product was distributed in these sixteen states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Indiana, Mississippi, Maine, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, New Jersey, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.

The recalled product is Sabra Dipping Company Classic Hummus in 10 ounce containers. The UPC number printed on the label is 300067, and the best before date is 4/26/21. The production date/time stamp is On Feb 10 Between: 18:00:27 and 23:49:00.

The hummus is over halfway through its shelf life so it’s unlikely that it’s still for sale on store shelves. The time stamp and best before dates can be found on the top of each package.

If you bought this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a sealed or double bagged package in a secure garbage can to keep it away from other people, or take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund. Wash your hands with soap and water after handling this product.

Symptoms of a Salmonella food poisoning infection include a fever, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that usually occur within 6 to 72 hours after eating a product contaminated with this pathogen. Most people recover without a doctor’s care. If you have eaten this product and have been ill, see your doctor because long term complications of this infection can be serious.