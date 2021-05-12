Sara Lee Pecan Pie Recalled For Undeclared Peanuts

by

Sara Lee Pecan Pie, also sold under the Chef Pierre and Devonshire Bake Shop brand names, is being recalled because it contains peanuts, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. That means that anyone who is allergic to peanuts could suffer a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they eat this product. No allergic reactions or illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with this recalled product. The recalling company is Sara Lee Frozen Bakery.

The recalled products are specific lots of select Sara Lee, Chef Pierre, and Devonshire Bake Shop pecan pies that were produced between March 4, 2021 and April 1, 2021. This product was distributed nationwide through food service distributors.

The recalled Sara Lee Pecan Pie items include:

Sara Lee Individually Wrapped 4-ounce Pecan Pie slices, packed in 24-count cases with SKU #5117. This product was produced on March 5, 2021, and is marked with lot code #C050641C and carrying unit UPC 032100051118. The individual pie slices have a printed lot code on the top of the package.

Sara Lee Individually Wrapped 4-ounce Pecan Pie slices, packed in 48-count case with the SKU #7144. This product was produced on March 4 and March 11, 2021, and is marked with lot codes #C050631C and #C050701C and carrying unit UPC 032100051118. The individual pie slices have a printed lot code on the top of the package.

Chef Pierre 10” Pre-Baked Southern Pecan Pie that is in a 36-ounce package, with case SKU #9273 that was produced on March 4, 2021. The package is marked with lot code #C040631C and carrying unit UPC 032100092739.

Chef Pierre 10” Pre-Baked 10-Slice Pecan Pie in a 36-ounce container, with case SKU #9375 that was produced on April 1, 2021. The package is marked with lot code #C050911C and carrying unit UPC 032100093750.

Devonshire Bake Shop 10” Pre-Baked Southern Style Pecan Pie in a 36-ounce container, with case SKU #8994. This product was produced on April 1, 2021, and is marked with lot code #C040911C and carrying unit UPC 758108399877.

You can see pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site. The recall was initiated because there was unintentional cross-contamination of raw pecans in shells with residual peanuts during agricultural transport and storage of pecans by a supplier. The company took immediate steps to prevent recurrence. The company has also instructed distributors to recall and destroy all product in the market.

If you think you have purchased any of these products with those lot codes, and are allergic to peanuts, do not eat them. You can throw the pies away in a secure garbage can, or take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.