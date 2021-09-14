SAS Food Empanadas Recalled For Lack of Inspection

by

SAS Foods Empanadas are being recalled because they were produced without federal inspection. These products also bear a false USDA mark of inspection. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The problem was discovered after FSIS received n anonymous tip and an investigation was started. The recalling firm is SAS Foods Enterprises of Elk Grove Village, Illinois.

The recalled products are frozen, fully cooked beef and chicken empanadas. They were produced on various dates ranging from January 1, 2020 to September 11, 2021. These are the recalled products:

1-pound zip-lock bags or clear, plastic containers with “SAS Food EMPANADAS DE POLLO CHICKEN PATTIES.”

1-pound zip-lock bags or clear, plastic containers with “SAS Food EMPANADAS DE CARNE BEEF PATTIES.”

These products have the false establishment number “EST. 38548” inside the USDA mark of inspection, but the recalling company has no affiliation whatsoever with Establishment 38548. These empanadas were shipped to retail consignees in Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the USDA site.

FSIS is concerned that some of these items may be in consumers’ home freezers. Please check your freezer carefully to see if you have purchased this product. If you have, throw them away immediately in a secure garbage can after first double bagging them. You can also take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

Th government is conducting retail effectiveness checks to make sure the firm is notifying its customers about this recall. If it becomes available, the retail distribution list will be posted on the FSIS website.