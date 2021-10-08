Simple Mills Fine Ground Sea Salt Almond Flour Crackers Recalled For Milk

by

Simple Mills Fine Ground Sea Salt Almond Flour Crackers are being recalled for milk, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to milk, or who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling company is Simple Mills.

The recalled product is Simple Mills Fine Ground Sea Salt Almond Flour Crackers that are packaged in 4.25 ounce (120 gram) packages. The UPC number that is printed on the product label is 856069005131. And the lot codes, which are the best by dates, are 02/12/2022, 02/13/2022, 02/14/2022, and 02/15/2022.

This product could have been sold as an individual box or as part of a three or six pack of the 4.25 ounce boxes. On individual boxes, the lot code (Best By date) can be found on the top of each box and the UPC number can be found on the bottom of each box.

The crackers were sold nationally through brick and mortar retail stores, direct delivery, and e-commerce. This is the only Simple Mills product that is subject to this recall. Retailers have been notified and are removing the product from shelves and distribution centers. The recall was started after a consumer told the company that some boxes of the Fine Ground Sea Salt Almond Flour Crackers actually contained Farmhouse Cheddar Almond Flour Crackers.

If you bought this product and are allergic to milk or have lactose intolerance, do not eat it. You can throw the crackers away, or take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.