Some Birds Eye Broccoli Tots Recalled For Foreign Material Contamination

Some Birds Eye Broccoli Tots are being recalled for possible foreign material contamination in the form of small rocks and metal fragments. That poses a mouth injury and choking hazard. Calls from consumers alerted the company to this problem. There have been two reports to date of dental damage that have occurred in association with the consumption of this recalled product. The recalling firm is Conagra Brands. This recall notice has not yet appeared on the FDA’s recall page.

The recalled products are all Birds Eye Broccoli Tots that are packaged in 12 ounce bags. The recalled tots have four specific batch/lot codes. The product has the same item UPC number 00-0-14500-00125-2 printed on the bag and the same case UPC number of 20-0-14500-00125-6, but the batch or lot code and best by dates are different.

The broccoli tots with batch or lot code 4715105620 has the best by dates of August 19, 2022 and August 25, 2022 (AUG-19-2022 and AUG-25-2022). The product with the batch or lot code 4715104220 has best by dates of August 11, 2022 and August 12, 2022 (AUG-11-2022 and AUG-12-2022). The broccoli tots with the batch or lot code of 4715113720 has the best by date of November 17, 2022 (NOV-17-2022). And finally, the product with the batch or lot code 4715113020 has the best by date of November 10, 2022 (NOV-10-2022).

If you purchased this product with that UPC number, and those batch or lot code and best by date combinations, do not eat them. You can throw the product away in a sealed or double bagged package inside a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so other people can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.