Some Hostess Snowballs Are Recalled For Undeclared Allergen

Hostess Brands is recalling some Hostess Snowballs for undeclared allergens. The Snowballs were inadvertently manufactured in the packaging that was intended for Hostess Chocolate CupCakes and therefore the packaging does not list “coconut” as and ingredient as required. Anyone who is allergic to coconut could have a reaction if they eat this product. No reports of illness or allergic reaction have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product.

The recalled product is Hostess Snowballs (single-serve) with UPC number 888109010096, batch number I031221000, and best by date of May 27, 2021. The Snowballs were sold to convenience stores, dollar stores, and distributors throughout the United States.

If you bought this product and are allergic to coconut, do not eat it. You can throw the product away, or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

Symptoms of a food allergy can appear at any time during the lifespan with no warning. Allergic reactions to eating coconut are relatively rare. Symptoms of an allergy to coconuts can include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, a skin rash, hives, eczema, wheezing, coughing, a runny nose, and very rarely, anaphylaxis, which is a medical emergency. Anyone experiencing these symptoms, especially for the first time, should see a doctor.