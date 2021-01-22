Some Ruffles Original Potato Chips Recalled For Undeclared Milk

by

Frito-Lay is voluntarily recalling a small number of Party Size Ruffles Original Potato Chips because they nay contain milk, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to milk or who is lactose intolerant could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. A total of 50 bags are recalled. No allergic reactions or adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue.

This product was distributed to retail stores in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. No other Ruffles products, sizes, or flavors are recalled, including bags that are in Variety Packs. Those 50 bags were inadvertently filled with another flavor of potato chips that were made with milk.

The recalled product is Ruffles Original Potato Chips that are packaged in 13.5 ounce packages. That is called Party Size. The UPC number on the label is 0 28400 03400 5. Both “Guaranteed Fresh” date and price of 23 MAR 2021 5.29 and the manufacturing code 225335014

73 03:xx with xx = 00 through 13 are printed on the package.

If you bought this product and are allergic to milk, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can, or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

Symptoms of a milk allergy can occur at any time in life. They are hives, wheezing, itching or tingling around the lips or mouth, coughing, and swelling of the lips, tongue, and throat. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should see a doctor.