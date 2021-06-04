Sportsmans Pride Dog Food and Other Brands Recalled For Salmonella

by

Sunshine Mills is issuing a voluntary recall of some dog food brands because they may be contaminated with Salmonella bacteria. The recall is for Sportsmans Pride Dog food and several other brands. No pet or human illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue.

The potential for contamination was noted after the firm was told by its distributor, Fleet Wholesale Supply Company, about the issue. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture found that a sample of the 5 pound bag of Sprout Sporting Dog Food tested positive for Salmonella bacteria during routine surveillance.

The recalled products include Sportsmans Pride dog food, professional formula 30/20 sold in 40 pound bags. The best if used by date is 7 Oct 2021, the UPC number is 7015510184, and the lot number is TI1 07/Oct/2020. It was sold in Mississippi, Florida, Tennessee, Louisiana, and Virginia. Also recalled is Sprout Sporting Dog Food sold in 5 pound bags, with best by date 6 Oct 2021, lot number TE1 06/Oct/2020, and UPC number 7015505101; and in 40 pound bags with best by date 6 Oct 2021, UPC number 7015505100, and lot number TI3 06/Oct/2020. Those products were sold in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, South Dakota, and North Dakota.

Intimidator Chicken & Rice Formula Dog Food 30/20 is also recalled. It is sold in 16 pound bags with best by date 6 Oct 2021, lot number TA1 06/Oct/2020, and UPC number 7015541002; and in 40 pounds bags with best by date 6 Oct 2021, UPC number 5216631214, and lot number TA1 06/Oct/2020. That product was sold in Texas, Mississippi, Florida, and Alabama. Finally, FRM Gold Select High Performance Dog Food is recalled. It was sold in 50 pound bags with best by date 6 Oct 2021, lot number TA1 06/Oct/2020, and UPC number 1549905873. It was sold in Georgia and Florida.

There are no other Sportsman’s Pride, Sprout, Intimidator, or FRM Gold Select products or other lot codes of these products affected by this recall. These dog foods were sold in retail stores nationwide and online.

If you bought any of these products, do not give them to your dogs. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can, or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund. If your dog starts showing signs of illness, see your veterinarian. And if you feel sick with a fever, nausea, vomiting, or bloody diarrhea, see your doctor.