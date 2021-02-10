Sprouts Vanilla Yogurt Covered Cranberries Recalled For Allergen

by

Hickory Harvest Foods of Akron, Ohio is recalling Sprouts Vanilla Yogurt Covered Cranberries because they may contain almonds, or tree nuts, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to almonds, or tree nuts, or who has a severe sensitivity to the nuts, could have a serious allergic reaction if they eat this product. No allergic reactions or illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with this problem.

Sprouts Vanilla Yogurt Covered Cranberries were sold in select Sprouts stores in Texas, Arizona, New Mexico, Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, California, Colorado, Alabama, Tennessee, Nevada, Utah, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Florida between June 2, 2020 and February 2, 2021. The recalled product is packaged in 12 ounce bags under the Sprouts Farmers Market brand. The best by date on the product is 5/28/21 that is stamped on the top right corner of the back of the package. The UPC number printed on the label is 646670463778. No other best by dates of this product are included in this recall.

The recall was started after the company discovered that product containing almonds was distributed in packaging that didn’t reveal the presence of the nuts. If you purchased this product and cannot eat almonds, or tree nuts, don’t eat it. Throw the product away in a secure garbage can, or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.