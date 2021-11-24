TaDah! Spicy Brown Sugar Harissa Hummus Falafel Wraps Recalled

by

TaDah! Spicy Brown Sugar Harissa Hummus Falafel Street Wraps are being recalled for milk, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to milk or who is lactose intolerant could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is TaDah! Foods of Springfield, Virginia.

The recalled items include TaDah! Spicy Brown Sugar Harissa Hummus Falafel Wrap that is packaged in 7.5 ounce containers. The lot code printed on the label is 0601TaDah!. The best by date for this item is September 1, 2022 (090122) and the UPC number on the product is 85019800307-5. Also recalled is TaDah! Spicy Brown Sugar Harissa Hummus Falafel Wrap, that is also packaged in 7.5 ounce containers. The lot code on that product is 0621TaDah!. The best by date is September 3, 2022 (090322) and the UPC number printed on the label is 8-5019800307-5. You can find the best by dates on the left end flap of the package in black print.

The company is working with their distribution network to remove these specific falafel wraps from their warehouses and from store shelves. The wraps are sold at natural food stores and grocery stores nationwide.

If you bought either of these products and cannot consume milk for whatever reason, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.