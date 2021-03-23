Taste of Inspirations Parmesan Garlic Wing Sauce Recalled For Allergen

by

Taste of Inspirations Parmesan Garlic Wing Sauce is being recalled because it contains fish, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to fish could have a serious allergic reaction if they eat this product.

This item is sold in two grocery chains stores, Hannaford and Food Lion, and is listed as two separate recalls on the FDA web site. The Hannaford recall states that no injuries or illnesses have been reported to the company to date. The name of the product is slightly different on each recall.

The first recall is for this item sold at Food Lion stores. The recalled product is Taste of Inspiration Parmesan Garlic Wing Sauce for misleading and undeclared allergen. This product may have been purchased between February 20, 2021 to March 20, 2021. The lot code printed on the bottle label is 210305. The best by date on this product is March 5, 2022.

The second recall is for the same item that was sold at Hannaford grocery stores. That notice states that they are recalling select lots of Taste of Inspirations Parmesan Wing Sauce because the contents of the bottle do not match the label. The bottles were incorrectly filled with Taste of Inspirations Garlic Parmesan Dressing and contain fish, and undeclared allergen. The product has the lot code 210305 printed on the label, and the best by date of March 5, 2022.

If you purchased this product with that lot code and best by date from either store, and are allergic to fish, don’t eat it. You can throw it away or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.