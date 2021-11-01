Tastykake Cupcakes Recalled For Possible Foreign Material

by

Tastykake Cupcakes are being voluntarily recalled for possible foreign material contamination, more specifically, tiny fragments of metal mesh wire. This poses a mouth injury and choking hazard. No injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these cupcakes. The recalling company is Flowers Foods, Inc. of Thomasville, Georgia.

The recalled products are a variety of Tastykake Cupcakes that are packed in multipacks. They were sold at the retail level in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington DC, and West Virginia. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

The recalled items are Tastykake Chocolate Cupcakes sold in 12.75 ounce (6-2ct) packages. The UPC number is 0-25600-00219-3 and the “enjoy by” dates are DEC 14, DEC 18, and DEC 21. Also recalled is Tastykake Creme Filled Chocolate Cupcakes in 14.25 ounce (6-2ct) packages. The UPC number on that product is 0-25600-00223-0 and the “enjoy by” dates are DEC 14 and DEC 18. Buttercreme Iced Creme Filled Chocolate Cupcakes, sold in 14.25 once (6-2ct) packages is recalled, with UPC number 0-25600-00230-8 and “enjoy by” dates DEC 14, DEC 18, and DEC 18. Finally, the cupcakes in 14.25 ounce (6-2ct) packages, with inner packages sold individually, are recalled. The UPC number is 0-25600-00004-5 with “enjoy by” date DEC 18.

If you purchased any of these products, do not eat them. You can throw them away after double bagging them, in a secure garbage can with a tight lid, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.