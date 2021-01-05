Teton Waters Ranch Polish Sausage Recalled For Allergen

by

Courage Production of Fairfield, California is recalling about 1,645 pounds of Teton Waters Ranch Polish Sausage because it contains milk, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. The product in the packages labeled with that name is made with mozzarella cheese that contains milk. Anyone who is allergic to milk or who is lactose intolerant could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions received to date in connection with this issue.

The recalled read-to-eat, fully cooked product is Teton Waters Ranch Polish Sausage but it actually contains a product made with mozzarella cheese. The sausage was produced on October 9, 2020. The recalled item is sold in 10 ounce vacuum packages. The lot code on the label is 202831. The use or freeze by date is JAN/8/21. The establishment number on the label is “Est. 6024” that is on the side of the packaging label. The sausage was shipped to retail locations in California, Colorado, Indiana, Maryland, Maine, New York, and Oregon.

The problem was discovered when the firm got notification of a customer compliant that the product labeled as “Teton Waters Ranch Polish Sausage” contained red bell peppers and mozzarella cheese that were not listed on the ingredient label.

Please check your freezer to see if you have this sausage product. If you bought this product and can’t eat milk for whatever reason, don’t eat it. You can throw the product away in a secure garbage can, or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.