Texas Carbon Monoxide Poisonings Increase In Wake of Power Outage

An article in Forbes is highlighting the fact that Texas carbon monoxide poisonings are increasing in the wake of the killer freezing temperatures and lack of power in that state. It seems that people are bringing outdoor grills inside and are leaving gas stoves and ovens open and running all night. Those are all bad ideas.

All of those heat sources release carbon monoxide, which is invisible, odorless, and a silent killer. According to Forbes, Cook Children’s Hospital has treated over a dozen children for CO poisoning. And over 300 carbon monoxide poisonings were reported in Harris County alone, where Houston is located. Several people have died.

Heatrs that malfunction, indoor use of grills and camp stoves, and kerosene heaters cause carbon monoxide poisonings and death every year. These extreme weather conditions and Texas carbon monoxide poisonings have brought this issue to the forefront.

A study conducted at Iowa State University found that even when a gas stove is used without a range hood, carbon monoxide concentrations in the kitchen are elevated. A gas stove should never be operated with the oven door open, and no matter how tempting, a kitchen range should never be used to heat the home.

Outdoor gas and charcoal grills should never be used inside; in fact, don’t even use them in your garage. In fact, don’t even put them under an overhang! These appliances release carbon monoxide and in an enclosed space levels will quickly climb to lethal concentrations.

Early symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include headache, nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps, and dizziness. As the illness progresses, people can experience west pain, shortness of breath, confusion, and eventually loss of consciousness. The early symptoms can mimic food poisoning or the flu so can be confusing. Anyone who is experiencing these symptoms needs immediate medical care.