The People’s Meadilicious Taste of Pina Colada Wine Recalled For Milk

Minhas Sask Ventures Inc in Canada is recalling The People’s Meadilicious taste of Pina Colada flavored fortified wine because it contains milk, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. This product was sold in Saskatchewan at the retail level. Anyone who is allergic to milk or who is lactose intolerant could have a serious allergic reaction if they consume this product. There have been no reactions reported to the company to date in connection with this issue.

The recalled product is The People’s Meadilicious taste of Pina Colada flavored fortified wine. It is packaged in 750 ml bottles. The UPC number printed on the label is 0 62811 11130 6. All codes where milk is not declared on the label are recalled.

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation which may trigger the recall of more products. If this happens, the public will be notified through updated food recall warnings on the government’s recall web page. The CFIA is making sure that the product is removed from the marketplace.

If you purchased this product and cannot consume milk, don’t drink it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can ,or take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Symptoms of a milk allergy include hives, wheezing, itching or tingling feeling around the lips and mouth, coughing or shortness of breath, vomiting, and swelling of the lips, tongue, or throat. Symptoms of lactose intolerance include bloating, gas, diarrhea, and abdominal cramps and pain.