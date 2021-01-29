Think! Protein + Fiber Market Berry Crumble Recalled For Undeclared Nuts

by

think! and Interpac Technologies of Woodland, California has voluntarily recalling specific lots of think! Protein + Fiber Oatmeal Farmer’s Market Berry Crumble oatmeal which may contain tree nuts, one of the major food allergens, that are not declared on the label. The specific nuts are almonds and pecans. Anyone who is allergic to those nuts could have a serious allergic reaction if they eat this product. No reports of illness or allergic reactions have been received by the company to date.

The recalled product is think! Protein + Fiber Oatmeal Farmer’s Market Berry Crumble that is sold in individual 1.76 ounce bowls. The UPC number on the individual product is 753656711836. This product was also sold in a case containing 6 individual bowls with UPC number 753656712338. The best by dates stamped on the bottom of the bowls are N15OCT21, N16OCT21, N19OCT21, N20OCT21, or N21OCT21.

All of the products do have this statement printed on the packaging, “MADE IN A FACILITY THAT PROCESSES…TREE NUTS.”

The recall was started after a consumer told the company they found a piece of almond while eating the Farmer’s Market Berry Crumble. The company then discovered that the products manufactured in the same lot may contain undeclared almonds or peans. The problem was caused by an inadvertent error in the production process.

If you bought this think! Protein + Fiber Farmer’s Market Berry Crumble and are allergic to tree nuts, or almonds or pecans, don’t eat it. Throw it away or take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.