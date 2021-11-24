TJ Farms Cauliflower Recalled For Possible Listeria Contamination

by

TJ Farms Cauliflower is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Flagship Food Group of Eagle, Idaho.

The cauliflower was imported from China. It was sold at the retail level in Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.

The recalled product is TJ Farms Cauliflower that is packaged in 16 ounce bags. The lot code printed on the label is 2077890089, and the UPC number is 75544000604-3. The UPC number and lot code are on the back panel lower left corner of the product bag.

The recall was started because a single sample of cauliflower yielded a positive test result for Listeria monocytogenes. The test was conducted by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. No other TJ Farms Select food products, or any products manufactured for Flagship Food Group are affected by this recall.

If you purchased that product with that specific lot code and UPC number combination, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook it first. The possibility for cross-contamination is too great. You can throw the cauliflower away in a sealed bag inside a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

Clean your freezer or refrigerator with a mild bleach solution after you discard this product. Listeria monocytogenes can grow at refrigerator temperatures, and freezing doesn’t kill this pathogen. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning and after handling the product.

If you ate this product, monitor yourself for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. That illness mostly affects people with chronic illnesses, the elderly, the very young, and anyone with a chronic illness, along with pregnant women. If you do feel sick, see your doctor as soon as possible.