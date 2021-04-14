Torn and Glasser Dark Chocolate Espresso Beans Recalled For Walnuts

by

Torn and Glasser of Los Angeles, California is recalling 7464 units of Torn and Glasser Dark Chocolate Espresso Beans because they contain walnuts, or tree nuts, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. The package actually contains dark chocolate walnuts, which were mislabeled as “dark chocolate espresso beans.” Anyone who is allergic to walnuts could have a serious allergic reaction if they eat this product. No allergic reactions or illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item.

The mislabeled dark chocolate espresso beans were sold at Kroger family stores under the brand names Kroger, Arlan’s, Fred Meyer, Smiths, Food For Less. Fry’s Food Stores, Ralphs, Dillons, Roundy’s Chicago, Roundy’s, and Mariano’s, beginning on March 3, 2021. The states where this product was sold include Alaska, Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

The recalled product is Torn and Glasser Dark Chocolate Espresso Beans with a green leaf logo on top. The product was packaged in 12 ounce tubs with the UPC number 0 72488 99868 1 printed on the label. The lot number for this product is 777739, and the expiration date on the package is best if used by 11/19/2021.

The problem was caused by using the wrong label. If you bought this product with those identifying numbers and are allergic to walnuts, or tree nuts, do not eat it. Throw it away or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.