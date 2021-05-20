Torn Ranch Organic Dark Chocolate Blueberries Recalled For Allergen

by

Torn Ranch Organic Dark Chocolate Blueberries are being voluntarily recalled because they may contain almonds, or tree nuts, that are not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to almonds could have a serious allergic reaction if they eat this product. The recall notice does not state whether any reactions have been reported to the company.

The product was only sol dat Costco stores in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Alaska. The recalled product is Torn Ranch Organic Dark Chocolate Blueberries that are packaged in 18 ounce resealable bags. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 036412020169, and the Best Buy date is May 7, 2022 (05/07/22). The lot code for this item is 1271. The product lot code and the best by date are located on the back panel lower center of each bag. The UPC number is on the front, bottom, and back of each bag.

No other Torn Ranch products are included in this recall. Only these blueberries with the exact numbers on the bag and sold at Costco stores in those states are recalled. According to a recall notice on the Costco web site, the blueberries with item number 1537254 were sold between May 10, 2021 and May 18, 2021.

If you purchased this product and are allergic to almonds or tree nuts, do not eat it. You can throw the item away in a secure garbage can or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

Symptoms of an allergy to almonds or tree nuts can include raised red bumps on the skin, tingling of the throat and mouth, swelling of the lips, itchy skin, tightening of the throat, and digestive symptoms such as cramps, stomach pain, nausea, or vomiting. Anyone experiencing these symptoms, especially for the first time, should see a doctor.