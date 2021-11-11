Trader Joe’s Chile Lime Chicken Burgers Recalled For Foreign Material

by

Trader Joe’s Chile Lime Chicken Burgers and unbranded Spinach Feta Chicken Sliders are being recalled because they may be contaminated with foreign material, more specifically pieces of bone. About 97,887 pounds of thee raw ground chicken patty products are recalled. Consumer complaints about finding bone in the chicken burger product prompted this recall. There are no confirmed ports of any choking issues or mouth injuries received by the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is Innovative Solutions Inc., of Kent, Washington.

The recalled products were produced on various dates from August 16 to September 29, 2021. They include:

1 pound cardboard packages containing four pieces of “TRADER JOE’S CHILE LIME CHICKEN BURGERS” with lot codes 2281, 2291, 2311, 2351, 2361, 2371, 2441, 2511, 2521, 2531, 2561, 2591, 2601, 2671, or 2721 represented on the label.

9 pound bulk-pack boxes containing 72 pieces of “SPINACH FETA CHICKEN SLIDERS” with lot codes 2361 or 2631 printed on the label.

These products have the establishment number “EST. P-8276” that is printed near the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to retail locations nationwide. You can see pictures of product labels at the USDA web site.

FSIS is concerned that some of these products may be in consumers’ home freezers. Please check your freezer carefully to see if you purchased Trader Joe’s Chile Lime Chicken Burgers or unbranded Spinach Feta Chicken Sliders. If you did, throw them away in a sealed or double bagged package in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

FSIS is conducting retail effectiveness checks to make sure that the company is notifying customers about this recall. If a retail distribution list becomes available, it will be posted at the USDA web site.