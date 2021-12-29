T&T Supermarket Prepared Meals Recalled For Possible Salmonella

by

T&T Supermarket prepared meals are being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. These meals were sold at T&T Supermarkets and one Osaka Supermarket in British Columbia. The store locations are the Osaka Supermarket at 1000-3700 No. 3 Road in Richmond; and T&T Supermarkets at 147-4800 Kingsway in Burnaby; MAJ1-8311 Lansdowne Road in Richmond; and 100-19705 Fraser Highway in Langley.

The meals do not have brand names. They include Roasted Red Fish Don(C) in 470 gram packages with the UPC number 7 76703 29235 5. All best before dates up to and including 21 DE 26 are included. Also recalled is Unagi Don in 450 gram packages. The UPC number for that product is 7 76703 56388 2 , and all best before dates up to and including 21 DE 24 are included.

Unagi Don – Cold is also recalled. That item is packaged in 450 gram containers with UPC number 7 76703 23569 7. All best before dates up to and including 21 DE 26 are recalled. Finally, Sale – Japanese Don None (Cold) is recalled. There is no package size given for that product. The UPC number on the label is 7 76703 29306 2. All best before dates up to and including 21 DE 24 are recalled.

The recall was triggered by CFIA findings during its investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak that is linked to frozen whole kernel corn. However, no illnesses are reported to the company to date in connection with these products.

A food safety investigation has been launched. If more products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public on their recall warning web page. The government is making sure that these products are no longer available for purchase.

If you purchased any of these T&T Supermarket prepared meals, do not eat them, even if you plan to heat them thoroughly before consumption. You can throw them away in a sealed packaged inside a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.