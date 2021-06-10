Tulkoff Kimchi Aioli Recalled For Undeclared Wheat and Soy

by

Tulkoff Food Products of Baltimore, Maryland is recalling Tulkoff Kimchi Aioli because it contains wheat and soy, two of the nine major food allergens, that are not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, or who has celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue as of June 8, 2021.

The Tulkoff Kimchi Aioli was sold on the east coast through US Foods, Pastores, and Restaurant Depot during the dates of March 22, 2021, and June 6, 2021. It was sold in these states: Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Virgina.

The recalled product is packaged in a clear plastic 18 ounce squeeze bottle. The front label is printed with the words Kimchi Aioli, and the back label says Jalapeno Aioli. The Best if Used By Date of September 18, 2021 (09.18.2021M) is on the back of the bottle.

The recall was started when the company discovered that the incorrect back label was put on the product. One hundred forty cases of this product were made. The error was confined to one specific product and one lot. No other products made by Tulkoff are at risk.

If you purchased this product and cannot eat wheat and/or soy, do not eat it. You can throw the product away in a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.