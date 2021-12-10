Twinkle Baker Decor Frosting Tubes Recalled For Undeclared Milk

by

Twinkle Baker Decor frosting tubes and icing gels are being recalled in Canada for milk, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to milk or who is lactose intolerant could have a serious reaction if they consume these products. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Exclusive Candy & Novelty Ltd.

These products were sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, and Saskatchewan at the consumer level. The recalled products are all Twinkle Baker Decor frosting tubes and icing gels.

They include Frosting Tube – Baby Blue – Vanilla in 80 gram packages. The UPC number is 0 60631 90671 3 and the codes are 19115L, 19126L, 19176L, 19359L, 20056L, 20070L, 20085L, 20146L, 20177L, 20218L, 20181L, 20245L, 20255L, and 20272L. Frosting Tube – Green – Vanilla is also recalled, packaged in 80 gram tubes. The UPC number for that product is 0 60631 91338 4 and the codes are 19227L, 19315L, 19359L, and 20218L. Frosting Tube – Pink – Vanilla is recalled, in 80 gram tubes. That UPC number is 0 60631 91336 0 and the codes on the label are 19294L, 19315L, 19324L, 19359L, 20146L, 20177L, and 20218L.

Icing Gel – Gold in 25 gram tubes is recalled. The UPC number for that product is 0 60631 80661 7 and the codes are 20167L and 20218L. Icing Gel – Silver in 25 gram tubes is recalled. The UPC number for that item is 0 60631 80651 8 and the codes are 20167L and 20218L. Finally, Icing Gel – White, also in in 25 gram tubes, is recalled. The UPC number for that product is 0 60631 05941 9 and the codes are 19324L, 19359L, and 20218L.

If you purchased any of these items and you cannot consume milk for whatever reason, do not eat it. You can throw them away, or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.