Two Brands of Peanut Butter Recalled in Canada For Undeclared Tree Nuts

Two brands of peanut butter have been recalled in Canada for undeclared almond and cashew, or tree nuts, one of the major food allergens. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients could have a serious allergic reaction if they eat these products. No illnesses have been reported to the companies to date in either recall that are associated with the consumption of these products.

The first recall is for New World Organic Chia Coconut Peanut Butter, that is being recalled for undeclared almond and cashew, or tree nuts. The recalling firm is New World Natural Foods Inc. This product was sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Saskatchewan at the retail level. The recalled product is New World Organic Chia Coconut Peanut Butter that is packaged in 365 gram containers. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 0 59443 40052 6, and the codes marked on the package are 200022 30102021.

The second recall is for Woodward’s Peanut Butter – Crunchy Unsalted, that is being recalled for undeclared cashews. The recalling company is Jiva Manufacturing & Distribution Inc. It is sold in British Columbia at the retail level. The recalled item is Woodward’s Peanut Butter – Crunchy Unsalted, that is packaged in 500 gram containers. The UPC number that is stamped on the label is 0 59443 52100 9 and the lot number is 200531. The best before date is 30 JUN 2021.

If you purchased either of these two brands of peanut butter and are allergic to or sensitive to the respective allergens, do not eat it. You can throw the product away, or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.