Two Lots of Meow Mix Recalled For Possible Salmonella Contamination

Two lots of Meow Mix dry cat food are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. The J. M. Smucker Corporation is the recalling company. There have been no reports of pet or human illness received by the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product.

The recalled products are Meow Mix Original Choice Dry Cat Food packaged in a 30 pound bag. The retail UPC number printed on the package is 2927452099 and the lot code is 1081804. The best if used by date is 9/14/2022. The second recalled product is Meow Mix Original choice Dry Cat Food, also packaged in a 30 pound bag. The retail UPC number for that product is 2927452099, and the lot code is 1082804, and the best if used by date is 9/15/2022.

These products were sold at select Walmart stores in Illinois, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Utah, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. No other Meow Mix products are affected by this recall.

If you have either of these products, stop feeding it to your cats immediately. You can throw the cat food away in a secure garbage can after first double bagging it, or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

Salmonella in pet food can sicken pets and it can sicken people who handle the food. Pets can shed the bacteria in their feces, which can then contaminate their environment and get on their coats. If people then pet their animals and don’t wash their hands, they can get sick.

Pets with Salmonella infections can suffer from vomiting or diarrhea. Sometimes, cats may not develop diarrhea, but can have a decreased appetite, fever, and excessive salivation. And sometimes pets can be infected but show no symptoms, and still spread the bacteria to others. If your cat has eaten this cat food and has been ill, see your veterinarian.

Human symptoms of a Salmonella infection include a fever, nausea, vomiting, abdominal and stomach cramps and pain, and diarrhea that may be bloody. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should see a doctor.