Two products recalled in Canada for mold and rancidity include cookies and banana bread. Both of these recalls are considered class 3 recalls. Neither recall mentions any illnesses reported that are related to the consumption of these items.

The first recalled product is Goldilocks Sweet Delights Pinipig Polvoron Philippine Shortbread cookies, which may be rancid. The recalling firm is AFOD Ltd.

The cookies were distributed in Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan at the retail level. The recalled item is Goldilocks Sweet Delights brand Pinipig Polvoron Philippine Shortbread Cookies that are packaged in a 300 gram container. The UPC number stamped on the label is 4 800111 008065. The lot number on this item is Lot: JC8T0D6 and the expiration date is 2021-Jun-15.

The second recalled item is Original Two-Bite Chocolate Chip Banana Bread, that is being recalled due to possible mold. The recall notice states that the reason for this recall is microbiological – non harmful (quality/spoilage). The recalling company is Give and Go Prepared Foods Corp.

This bread was distributed in Alberta, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan at the retail level. The recalled food is Original Two-Bite brand Chocolate Chip Banana Bread, that is packaged in 250 gram containers. The UPC number on this product is 7 70981 09411 3, and the code stamped on the product label is 21081.

If you purchased either of these two products recalled in Canada, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take them back to the place where you purchased them for a full refund.