Tyson Ready-to-Eat Chicken Products Recalled For Possible Listeria

Tyson ready-to-eat chicken products are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. These products may be linked to a deadly listeriosis outbreak that has sickened three people who live in Delaware and Texas. More than 8.4 million pounds of these products are being recalled.

You can see the long list of recalled products at the USDA web site, and you can also see pictures of product labels there. These items were shipped nationwide to retailers and institutions, including nursing facilities, restaurants, hospitals, schools, and Department of Defense locations. These items were produced between December 26, 2020 and April 13, 2021.

These recalled Tyson ready-to-eat chicken products include Tyson Pulled Chicken Breast Smoke Flavor Added, Jet’s Pizza Fully Cooked Fajita Seasoned Boneless Chicken Diced Chicken Breasts, Tyson Fully Cooked Low Sodium Diced White Chicken, Tyson Fully Cooked Oven Roasted Diced Chicken Breast, Marco’s Pizza Fully Cooked Sliced Chicken Breast Strips Smoke Flavor Added, Casey’s General Store Fully Cooked Grilled Chicken Breast Strips, and Little Caesars Fully Cooked Chicken Wing Sections, among others. These products were sold in various sizes from 12 ounce bags to 39.93 pound bags and all have specific product and date codes. These items all have the establishment number EST. P-7089 either printed on the product bag or inside the USDA mark of inspection.

On June 9, 2021, FSIS was notified of two persons sick with listeriosis. The investigation found another patient. Public officials have determined there is evidence linking these Listeria monocytogenes illnesses to precooked chicken produced at Tyson Foods Inc. The epidemiological investigation identified three illnesses, including one death, that occurred between April 6, 2021 and June 5, 2021.

During routine sample collection, FSIS collected two precooked chicken samples from two establishments that are closely related genetically to isolates taken from the patients in this outbreak. One of the samples was collected at Tyson Foods Inc.

FSIS is concerned that these products may be in consumer and institutional freezers. Please check your freezers carefully to see if you have any of these recalled products. If you do, discard them immediately in double sealed packages, and do not eat them, even if they are fully and properly reheated because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can also take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.

You should then clean your freezer or refrigerator with a mild bleach solution to kill any remaining bacteria. Listeria can grow at refrigerator temps and freezing doesn’t kill it. Wash your hands well with soap and water after cleaning and after touching these items.

If you ate any of these Tyson ready-to-eat chicken products, especially if they were just thawed and not reheated again, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis, which can take up to 70 days to appear. Symptoms include a high fever, muscle ache, stiff neck, and severe headache. Pregnant women may only have muscle aches, fever, and fatigue, but this infection can cause miscarriage and stillbirth. If you do feel sick, call your doctor.