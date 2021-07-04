Tyson Chicken Listeria Monocytogenes Outbreak Sickens 3, One Dead

by

A Tyson chicken Listeria monocytogenes outbreak has allegedly sickened three people and one person has died, according to the USDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). These products, including frozen, fully cooked chicken strips, diced chicken, chicken wing sections, and fully cooked pizza with chicken, were shipped to retailers and institutions including hospitals, nursing facilities, restaurants, schools, and Department of Defense locations across the country.

Tyson has issued a recall. These products were sold under several brand names, including Casey’s General Store, Marco’s Pizza, Little Caesars, and Jet’s Pizza. The items all have the establishment number “EST. P-7089” on the product bag or printed inside the USDA mark of inspection. Tyson Foods is recalling almost 8.5 million pounds of these products.

The case count remains at three: Two people in Texas were sickened, and one person who lives in Delaware. All three patients were hospitalized, and one of the patients from Texas has died. All three patients were served precooked chicken in a nursing home and a hospital, which have not been named by the CDC.

This outbreak may be much larger than the current number of known patients. These products were served all over the country. In addition, some people who contract Listeria infections do not seek medical care and recover on their own, so are not tested.

Food safety attorney Fred Pritzker, who has represented many clients in Listeria outbreak and their families in wrongful death lawsuits, said, “We are glad that the CDC and USDA have allegedly solved this outbreak. We hope that the recall will be effective and that no one else gets sick. This is a huge recall and will affect many institutions and businesses.”

Symptoms of listeriosis, the illness caused by this pathogen, can take up to 70 days to appear. This long incubation time means that more patients may be discovered as the investigation continues. People over the age of 65, pregnant women, or those with a weakened immune system are much more susceptible to this pathogen.

Symptoms of the type of illness that usually doesn’t require medical are are nausea and diarrhea. The more serious illness, listeriosis, occurs when the bacteria gets into the bloodstream. Symptoms of that illness include a high fever, severe headache, stiff neck, and muscle aches. Pregnant women are at special risk for this infection, since they can suffer miscarriage and stillbirth even though they may not be seriously sick.

If you have eaten any of the recalled items and have been sick with these symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of this Tyson chicken Listeria monocytogenes outbreak.