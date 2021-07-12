UnjhaSpice Cumin Powder Recalled in Canada For Possible Salmonella

by

UnjhaSpice Cumin Powder is being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is UnjhaSpice Inc.

The cumin powder was distributed in Ontario at the consumer level. The recalled product is UnjhaSpice Cumin Powder that is packaged in 454 gram clear plastic bags with a blue banner and the name in white. There is no UPC number on this product. The codes stamped on the label are 1610001 and Best Before: October 2023.

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. A food safety investigation has been launched, which may lead to the recall of more products. If this happens, these recalls will be posted on the CFIA web site. The government is making sure that this product is being removed from the market.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook with it. You can throw it away, after first double bagging it, in a secure trash can with a tight lid so other people can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning usually begin 6 to 72 hours after eating food contaminated with the pathogen. These symptoms include nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps and pain, stomach cramps and pain, and diarrhea that may be bloody. If you have eaten this product and have been experiencing these symptoms, see your doctor. Even after full recovery, there are long term health complications from this type of infection.