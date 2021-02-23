Urban Remedy Beverages Are Recalled For Undeclared Tree Nuts

by

Urban Remedy beverages are recalled because the products may contain almonds and cashews, or tree nuts, which are one of the major food allergens in this country, that are not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients who drinks those beverages could have a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction. No allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue.

The 462 beverages were sold in California in these cities: Larkspur, Berkeley, Mill Valley, San Rafael, Lafayette, San Francisco, Los Gatos, Solana Beach, Venice, Mountain View, San Mateo, Concord, Oakland, Fairfax, Sausalito, San Anselmo, Danville, Fair Oaks, Ferndale, San Bruno, Richmond, Antioch, Plymouth, Redondo Beach, and Greenbrae. They were sold in Urban Remedy’s retail stores, online, and at other California retailers. All remaining recalled products have been removed from store shelves and the Urban Remedy website.

All of the recalled products have a use by date of March 11, 2021 (3/11/21). The recalled items are Urban Remedy beverages Almond Maca that is packaged in 16 ounce containers, with UPC number 813377021093. Also recalled is Cacao Mocha, which is also packaged in 16 ounce containers, with UPC number 813377021093. You can see pictures of products at the FDA web site.

The recall was started when the company found that products containing almond and cashew were distributed in packaging that did not reveal their presence. Almond Maca is labeled to contain almonds but due to mislabeling contains cashews. And Cacao Mocha is labeled to contain cashews but actually contains almonds.

If you purchased either of these products and are allergic to almonds and/or cashews, do not consume them. You can throw them away or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.