Veggie Foodle Noodle Recall for Possible Listeria Updated

The Veggie Foodle Noodle recall for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination in Canada has been updated to include another best before date and a new product. The original product recall information is updated. No illnesses have been repotted to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is Freshline Foods Ltd.

These products were distributed in Nova Scotia, Ontario, and Quebec, and may have been distributed nationally. The recalled products include Veggie Foodle Green Zucchini Whole Vegetables Noodles that is packaged in 340 gram containers. The UPC number on the label is 8 09145 70000 0. And this is what has changed: the code on the product is now 21AU28 Best Before 228082.

The newly recalled item is Veggie Foodle Pasta Blend Whole Vegetable Noodles, also in 340 gram packages. The UPC number for this product is 8 09145 70016 1. And the codes are 21AU26 Best Before 228055.

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. If the government’s food safety investigation reveals more products that should be recalled, that information will be posted on the CFIA’s Food Recall Warnings page.

If you purchased either of these products, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook them. You can throw them away after first double bagging them, by putting them into a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

If you ate these Veggie Foodle Noodle products, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. Those symptoms include a high fever, severe headache, stiff neck, muscle aches, nausea, and diarrhea. Pregnant women can suffer miscarriage and stillbirth with this infection, even though they may believe they only have a mild case of the flu. If you do feel sick, see your doctor.