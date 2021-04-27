Velvet Ice Cream Recalled For Possible Listeria Contamination

by

Velvet Ice Cream recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination, according to The Columbus Dispatch. The FDA has not posted this information as of this morning. This voluntary recall is for all of the company’s products that were made on or after March 24, 2021. Almost 100 different varieties of ice cream and sherbet are recalled. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products.

The pathogen was found in routine testing, according to the company. The FDA sent a warning letter to the company in May 2019 about environmental samples taken from their facility that tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes. The same strain of Listeria was found in swabs taken during that 2019 inspection as the inspection that was conducted in 2018, which indicates a resident pathogen. One of the issues with Listeria monocytogenes and ready to eat frozen foods is that the bacteria survives at freezer temperatures.

You can see the long list of recalled products, along with the product code and picture of the recalled ice cream flavors, on the company’s press release. Some of the recalled flavors and brand names include Buhler’s Chocolate Pail, Discount Drug Mart Chocolate Swirl Pail, North Star Frog Spit, Whale of a Pail Neopolitan, Ruggle’s Orange Sherbet Quarts, Super Dip CHocolate Pail, Velvet Banana Cream Pie 56, Velvet Buckeye Brownie 56, Velvet Moose Tracks 56, Velvet Sea Salt Caramel Toffee 3 gallon, and Velvet Vanilla Pint. These ice cream products were sold in Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia through drug stores, convenience stores, and supermarkets. They are packaged in different sizes and containers.

Please look at the list of recalled products carefully. If you purchased any of these recalled ice cream flavors, do not eat them. Throw them away in a sealed package in a secure garbage can, or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a refund.

You should then clean your freezer with a mild bleach solution to kill any bacteria. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling these products and after cleaning.

The symptoms of listeriosis, the illness caused by this bacteria, can take up to 70 days to appear. If you ate any of these recalled ice cream products, watch yourself for these symptoms: severe headache, stiff neck, muscle aches, fever, nausea, and diarrhea. Pregnant women can suffer miscarriage or stillbirth if they contract this infection, even though their illness may seem like a mild case of the flu. If you do feel sick, see your doctor.