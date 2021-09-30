Vemondo Vegan Crabless Mini Crabcakes Recalled For Egg

by

Vemondo Vegan Crabless Mini Crabcakes are being recalled because they contain egg yolks, one of the major allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to egg could have a serious allergic reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling company is Cuisine Innovations Unlimited, located at 180 Lehigh Avenue in Lakewood, New Jersey.

The recalled product is Vemondo Vegan Crabless Mini Crabcakes that were sold to retail stores in these states on the east coast: Delaware, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia.

The recalled vegan product is packaged in an 8.5 ounce, 6-piece box that is marked with these lot number and expiration date combinations: 23021 (Expiration Date 2/17/2023), 23121 (Expiration Date 2/18/2023), and 23821 (Expiration Date 2/25/2023). The UPC number that is printed on the product label is 4056489310402. The crabcakes were shipped to retail stores after August 20, 2021.

The recall was started when the company discovered that the product containing egg yolk was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of eggs. The company has stopped making this product.

If you bought this product and cannot consume egg, do not eat it. You can throw the product away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.